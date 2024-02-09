Resignation of Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Jameel Khan accepted

The President of Pakistan accepted the resignation of Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Jameel Khan.

After the approval of the President of Pakistan, the Secretary Ministry of Law issued the notification.

It should be remembered that Justice Shahid Jameel Khan sent his resignation to the President a week ago.

Sources said that Justice Shahid resigned due to personal reasons, he was supposed to retire in 2029.

According to the resignation letter, it was an honor for me to be a judge of the Lahore High Court. I am resigning from my position due to personal reasons.

Justice Shahid Jameel Khan was appointed as a judge of Lahore High Court in 2014.

According to the media, the resigned Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Jameel Khan was only focusing on the chamber work and consulting with his close colleagues for the last one and a half months.

According to the details of the court cases, Justice Shahid Jameel Khan was also included in the five-member bench formed on the petition of non-counting of the defected members’ votes in the Punjab Chief Minister election after the no-confidence motion was successful.

Justice Shahid Jameel Khan also gave the important decision to set the price of sugar in Punjab. He also gave the decisions of dozens of other important cases, including the annulment of the Jaggery Control Order made to stop the production of Jaggery since 1948.