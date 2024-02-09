Salman Akram Raja challenged the result of NA 128 in Lahore High Court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Salman Akram Raja challenged the results of Lahore Constituency NA-128 in the Lahore High Court.

Salman Akram Raja has reached Lahore High Court to submit the application.

Salman Akram Raja has taken a stand in his petition that the results have been withheld despite winning with a huge majority.

He has requested that the court order the returning officer to release the results immediately.

The Registrar’s Office has fixed the application of Salman Ikram Raja for hearing.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi will hear Salman Akram Raja’s application after some time