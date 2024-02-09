NA 127: Bilawal Bhutto defeated in Lahore, Atta Tarar successful

All 337 polling stations of National Assembly Constituency NA 127 Lahore 11 have received unofficial results.

PML-N leader Ata Tarar has been declared successful from NA-127 constituency, while PPP Chairman Bilawal is facing defeat.

Muslim League (N) leader Atta Tarar has won by securing 98 thousand 210 votes while independent candidate Malik Zaheer Abbas is second with 82 thousand 230 votes.

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also involved in the election race from the same constituency, but he got 15 thousand 5 votes.