Salman Akram Raja defeated by Aun Chaudhry

PTI-backed candidate Salman Akram Raja was defeated by Aun Chaudhary.

All 433 polling stations of National Assembly Constituency NA 128 Lahore 12 have received unofficial inconclusive results.

Aun Chaudhry of the Stability Pakistan Party (IPP) was declared the winner by securing more than 1 lakh 72 thousand votes.

Salman Akram Raja, an independent candidate supported by PTI from this constituency of Lahore for the seat of the National Assembly, has secured 1 lakh 59 thousand votes.