Peaceful Elections

It was a daunting task, to begin with. Emotions running high in all directions and militant outfits, ever so ready with their weapons of mass destruction. Yet, no matter how ordinary this achievement may seem to the outside world, the fact that the protective forces oversaw a smooth, largely uninterrupted round of general elections, battling demons on all fronts needs to be celebrated by everyone.

We might have to wait a few days for ground reports to unveil details about the actual dynamics but the Commonwealth Observer Group has already shared its positive findings. In stark contrast to what propaganda machinery bemoaned, international observers and foreign media delegations could be seen all around: trying to put a finger on the pulse of the voters. The odds had become particularly worrisome in the wake of a string of terror attacks just a day before–leading to a renewed resolve to maintain peace and a whole brigade of new measures. While criticism has definitely abounded against the suspension of mobile services, it would do well for all parties to consider that such a step had been taken after repeated assurances suggesting otherwise only because of shrill alarm bells.

It was perhaps better to leave the internet services intact in exchange for the security of millions. The armed forces and the law enforcement authorities should be appreciated for their unwavering commitment to their motherland who did not bat an eyelid before presenting themselves as casualties in place of their brothers and sisters. There would be many an instance of controversies in key halqas where those losing the upper hand would step into the open with grievances.

No second guessing that. And while the Election Commissioner might appear ready to pat himself on the back for conducting elections in a “100 per cent transparent and peaceful” manner, every instance of alleged rigging needs to be investigated promptly so that Pakistan can also experience the fairness and freeness of its democracy. It could have helped if the polling hours could have been extended to ensure everyone got a fair chance. A high turnout of people speaks volumes about their desire for a better tomorrow, one which they wish to bring about themselves. As is apparent from the tea leaves, they might finally get their prayers answered. *