We will be able to form a government without crutches, Latif Khosa

Senior advocate and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Latif Khosa has claimed that we will be able to form the government without any crutch.

Latif Khosa said while talking to the media that PML-N cannot form the government, Nawaz Sharif will go back, PML-N has no majority, Nawaz Sharif will go back saying why he called me.

He further said that there is no majority of PML-N to form the government either at the center or in Punjab.

Latif Khosa has said that Nawaz Sharif’s victory over Dr. Yasmeen is controversial.

He has expressed his reaction on winning and congratulating Khawaja Saad Rafiq on his behalf and said that Khawaja Saad Rafiq congratulated him but he was late. What was the wait for?

Latif Khosa said that I have thanked Khawaja Saad Rafiq