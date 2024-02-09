Whatever the election results, talks with the IMF are important for Pakistan, Bloomberg

Global Journal Bloomberg Asia Frontier Capital fund manager Rocher Desai has said that Pakistan needs a new bailout program whether the government is a majority or a coalition.

Rocher Desai while discussing the general elections in Pakistan has said that whatever the election results are, the discussion with the IMF is important for Pakistan, the situation of Pakistan’s external debt is uncertain and unstable.

Frontier Capital fund manager Rocher Desai says that the government of Pakistan has to make several payments in the next 6 months, Pakistan needs a large long-term debt program, the Pakistan Stock Exchange is a much cheaper market than the global financial crisis.

According to Bloomberg’s manager, the price-to-earnings ratio of the Pakistani market is at its lowest level.

Manager Rocher Desai has said that interest rates in Pakistan may come down in the next 9 to 12 months