Nawaz Sharif defeated in NA-15

Inconclusive unofficial result of NA 15 Mansehra Kim Torghar is out.

According to the unofficial results of all 550 polling stations of NA-15 Mansehra, independent candidate Shahzada Muhammad Ghstasp Khan has won by securing 105249 votes.

According to the unofficial results, PML-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is second with 80,382 votes.