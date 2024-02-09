PTI-backed candidates lead race for Islamabad NA seats

PTI-backed candidates Shoaib Shaheen and Mohammad Ali Bukhari were leading the race in NA-47 and NA-48 as the results started pouring in following the commencement of vote counting after the polling ended on 5pm on Thursday, according to unofficial results. Meanwhile, the Centre Election Monitoring and Control Center of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has addressed 75 complaints related to the general elections. Haroon Shinwari, head of the Monitoring Control Centre, stated that the complaints were generally minor, primarily concerning disputes and altercations among workers, all of which were promptly resolved on-site, ensuring the smooth conduct of the polls. The Election Commission of Pakistan has granted access journalists to enter the polling stations during Election Day (Thursday). While talking to PTV, Spokesperson ECP said that the journalists having accreditation cards were permitted to go inside the polling station for coverage. Observers and journalists were allowed to cover the electoral process to ensure the transparency and credibility of the election, he added.