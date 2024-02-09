Independent candidates have contacted us: Ishaq Dar

Former federal finance minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar says that independent candidates have contacted us, independent candidates will join a party within 72 hours.

Talking to the media, Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Ishaq Dar said that people are contacting us to join. According to the constitution, independent candidates have to join a party within 72 hours.

He says that if independent candidates do not join the party, they will not get specific seats.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had said that even if there is a majority, he will take other parties with him, independent candidates (N) in Punjab are not even close to the success of the League.

Ishaq Dar says that Bilawal Bhutto’s father has a good ability to control independent candidates.

In response to a question, the PML-N leader said that he has not taken responsibility before and will not take it now, the party will decide.

Answering a question, he said that the results should not have been delayed, but how can we complain that mobile phones were off all day yesterday.

He says that the Election Commission should explain the delay in the results.

He said that he is hopeful to form the government in Punjab and the Federation, even when the results were coming down, (N-League) was ahead. If someone else’s government is formed, they will accept it.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar said that Daniyal Aziz’s statements hindered the decision regarding the ticket.

He congratulated Zain Qureshi on his victory and said that we should congratulate those who won the election.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar issued a statement on the social networking website X saying that the result of the elections is already known to the public.

He said that according to the data compiled by the election cell of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan Muslim League (N) has emerged as the single largest political party in the National Assembly and the party with a clear majority in the Punjab Assembly. Alhamdulillah

He added that premature and biased speculations should be avoided as we await the official full results of the ECP.