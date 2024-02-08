‘Barbie’ dominated merch demand last year by a landslide

A recent study has identified the film and TV series with the highest demand for merchandise, with Barbie and South Park securing the top positions.

The research, carried out by clothing brand Chummy Tees, analysed online search volumes for the top 100 highest-grossing movies and Rolling Stone’s top 100 TV shows. By calculating average monthly figures in the US since January 2023, the study unveiled the merchandise audiences want to purchase the most.

The data indicated a significant interest in Barbie’s merchandise among the American public, with an average of 152,053 monthly searches. Barbie not only leads as the favourite in 48 states but surpasses the demand for franchises like Star Wars over seven times. After becoming the most successful release in Warner Brothers history, thousands of fans dressing in pink from head to toe brought out the “Barbiecore” fashion trend, which also accounted for an enormous boost in Barbie merchandise. From plastic dolls to pool floats, Barbie’s merchandise spans a variety of items, with a ‘Barbie shirt’ accumulating up to 63,225 monthly searches.

The film with the second-highest merchandise searches is Spider-Man, claiming a monthly search volume of 93,726 and standing out as California’s favourite with an average of 21,339 searches. With endless merchandise items from costumes to lunchboxes, the most popular item is a ‘Spider-Man hoodie’, accumulating up to 27,583 monthly searches. Whether you prefer Maguire, Garfield or Holland, there are 10 films led explicitly by the Spider-man character, with the most recent, Across the Spider-Verse, hitting $690.8 million at the box office.

Next on the list is Harry Potter, which also dominates the literature world as the best-selling book series of all time. With 52,442 monthly searches in the US, ranking as Wyoming’s most-searched film, the film solidifies its widespread appeal. With novelty items such as ‘Harry Potter wand’ hitting an average of 29,846 monthly searches, Potterheads can also purchase anything from robes to Hogwarts acceptance letters.

Batman follows in fourth position, with 22,404 monthly searches and then Star Wars, taking the fifth spot with 21,179 monthly searches.

The study also revealed South Park as the favourite TV show regarding merchandise, with an average of 23,868 monthly searches by the American public. Since its debut in August 1997, the show has maintained an average viewership of 2.4 million per episode and stands as one of Comedy Central’s longest-running programs. South Park’s merchandise ranges from tumblers to bum bags, with the search term ‘South Park shirt’ hitting up to 5,241 monthly searches. Not only does South Park hold the top spot as the favourite in 19 states, including Texas, Arizona, and Illinois, but it outstrips the demand for franchises like Game of Thrones by nearly four times.

Ranked as the second-highest in merchandise searches, Rick and Morty reportedly has a monthly search volume of 23,490 and is a favourite in 17 states, including Florida, North Carolina, and Mississippi. The show commands a substantial fanbase, with records indicating a staggering 10 billion global views across linear, digital and streaming platforms. Offering an array of merchandise ranging from blankets to stickers, the most sought-after item is the ‘Rick and Morty hoodie’, attracting up to 8,491 monthly searches.

In third place is Friends, a beloved cult favourite that has clinched six Primetime Emmy Awards and garnered a substantial global fanbase. It even records 1,713 monthly searches in New York alone, with a nationwide total amounting to 21,488 monthly searches. Fans show significant demand for specific items, like the ‘Friends mug,’ which registers an average of 2,175 monthly searches. They also have the option to purchase a wide range of merchandise, from ‘Central Perk’ phone cases to lobster plushies.

Following in the fourth position is Peaky Blinders, with 19,256 monthly searches and then Atlanta takes the fifth spot with 11,638 monthly searches.

Commenting on the results, a spokesperson for Chummy Tees said, “This year marked an extraordinary resurgence in Barbie merchandise, establishing the film as the standout cultural moment of 2023 after an impressive $1.4 billion box office payout. The film’s aesthetic influence undoubtedly inspired audiences worldwide to adopt Barbie’s iconic style, with “Barbiecore” creating a wave of excitement and reigniting a love for the blockbuster movement. The prospect of eight Oscar nominations even invites speculation as to whether any wins will potentially reignite the passion for all things pink among fans.”

The spokesperson also touched on the results for leading television merchandise, “South Park’s journey from controversial animated series to cultural juggernaut has certainly been a driving force behind its merchandise sale success. The show’s navigation through societal taboos and satire has not only sustained its fanbase but propelled its popularity to new heights since its debut in 1997.”