Aamir Khan had complained to Mahesh Bhatt about Anupam Kher’s ‘loud acting’

Actor Anupam Kher and director Mahesh Bhatt got together recently for a chat to commemorate the 39th anniversary of their film, Saaransh. During the conversation, they recalled anecdotes about their friendship and their experiences in the film industry.

They also looked back on the film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, which starred Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles. Previously, actor Mushtaq Khan, who worked with Aamir on Bhatt’s Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, recalled how dedicated the actor was to getting every aspect of his films just right. And during his conversation with Kher, Bhatt remembered an incident on the sets of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, where Aamir offered his feedback about Kher’s acting, which the filmmaker ultimately ignored.

Kher said that he remembered the incident because the topic of conviction had just come up. He said in Hindi, “I came for the rehearsal on the first day and I was looking like Chunky Panday’s father, who was a very well-known doctor. My reference point was that this character is the world’s first dad who encourages his daughter to bail on her own wedding. But when Mr Aamir Khan did his first scene with me” Bhatt took over, also in Hindi, “He told me brother that Anupam was giving a very loud performance. And I felt that since a co-actor had brought this up, I should mention it to Anupam. He took me aside and” Bhatt mimed the self-assured gesture that Kher had made to him, reassuring him that he was sure of what tone to take in the performance.