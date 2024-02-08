Padma glows with Krishna on Emmys 2023 red carpet

Padma Lakshmi is having the thyme of her life. The former Top Chef host graced the red carpet during the 2023 Emmy Awards on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles and had the best plus-one in her and Adam Dell’s daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell.

Naturally, the mother-daughter duo shined in their award-winning outfits. The 53-year-old dressed in a bright green Marchesa halter gown and accessorized her look with a stack of golden bangles. And her 13-year-old showed up in a black strapless asymmetrical dress adorned with black feathers, topping off the look with a silver chain necklace.

The pair posed for sweet photos at the Peacock Theatre while celebrating Padma’s nomination for Host for A Reality or Competition Programme. She’s up against Nicole Byer for Nailed It!; Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph for Baking It; Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness for Queer Eye and RuPaul for RuPaul’s Drag Race. But this isn’t their first red carpet together. After all, Krishna stole the show in March when Padma brought her to the Annual Endometriosis Foundation of America’s Blossom Ball in New York.

And clearly, she’s picking up on her mom’s fashion sense, as the pair’s outfits have often slayed on social media.

“Twinning and winning,” Padma captioned a February Instagram post where the ladies posed in matching jumpsuits. “Littlehands had the day off of school so we took my new Christmas skates out for a spin I guess we were effortless at some point but I don’t have evidence of that portion of the afternoon.”

And it’s not a surprise to see Krishna at the Emmys, as Padma has noted how much time her daughter spends with her at work.

“She’s really grown up on the set of Top Chef,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022. “I went back to work six weeks after I had her because they had to shut down the show and wait for me while I gave birth.”