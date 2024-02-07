Pakistan upholds democracy despite UN concerns: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch asserted on Wednesday that Pakistan was determined to uphold fundamental freedoms for a democratic process, responding to media queries about the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ statement concerning tomorrow’s general elections.

In her official statement, Mumtaz emphasised the country’s unwavering commitment to promoting an “inclusive democratic process, upholding the rule of law, and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms guaranteed in its laws and Constitution”.

The spokesperson assured that comprehensive security plans had been finalised to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections scheduled for February 8, 2024, “in accordance with Pakistan’s electoral laws”.

She affirmed the integrity of Pakistan’s judicial system, highlighting its provision for “fair trial and due process”. She underscored that “domestic legal remedies” were readily available to address any complaints that may arise during the electoral process.

The FO spokesperson’s remarks came a day after the UN human rights body condemned the ‘harassment, detentions’ of PTI leaders ahead of polls and appealed to Pakistani authorities to ensure a fully free and fair vote.

Liz Throssell, the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged authorities to condemn all acts of violence against political parties and candidates while emphasising the need to uphold fundamental freedoms for a democratic process.

“In the lead-up to the vote, there have been no less than 24 reported instances in which armed groups have staged attacks against members of political parties,” Throssell said in a statement. She acknowledged the challenges Pakistan has faced over the past 15 years in maintaining democratic gains amidst security and economic hurdles.

Throssell emphasised the significance of elections as a moment to reaffirm the country’s commitment to human rights and democracy, ensuring the right to participation for all citizens, including women and minorities.

“We are disturbed by the pattern of harassment, arrests, and prolonged detentions of leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and their supporters during the election period,” said Throssell.

She highlighted multiple legal cases against former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, which led to his disqualification as a candidate and sentencing him to long prison terms. Throssell urged higher courts to carefully review these conclusions in line with due process and fair trial rights and Pakistan’s international human rights obligations, emphasising the need for fair competition among all eligible parties.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights also raised concerns about barriers faced by women and minority communities, particularly the Ahmadis, in the election process. Despite reserved seats for women in the National Assembly, some parties appear not to have met the legal quota for women candidates.