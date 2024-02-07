Amnesty ‘concerned’ by pre-election violence

Amnesty International has voiced profound apprehension over the escalating violence targeting election candidates and political entities in the country, particularly in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

With the general elections commencing today, the human rights organisation in a statement released on Wednesday highlighted a series of lethal incidents that have unfolded in recent days, painting a grim picture of the security landscape leading up to the polls. The most recent attacks occurred in Balochistan, where two separate assaults on election offices today resulted in the tragic loss of at least 24 lives. These incidents are not isolated, as the past 30 days have witnessed numerous attacks, including the ones on January 10 and 31, 2024, claiming the lives of two election candidates.

Amnesty International condemned the targeted violence as a blatant infringement on the democratic process and a severe violation of human rights. Amnesty International’s concerns extend beyond the immediate acts of violence. As Pakistan braces for its general election today, the organisation pointed to a range of issues contributing to a worrisome pre-election environment. Selective bans on protests and gatherings, harassment, arbitrary arrests, and detentions of party workers and candidates have been reported. Additionally, media restrictions, internet and social media disruptions, and trials of political opponents with insufficient due process rights raise serious alarm, it said. The human rights organisation called on the caretaker government to take immediate actions to ensure compliance with human rights obligations during and after the elections. Amnesty International outlined the following recommendations:

Ensuring Uninterrupted Internet Access: The government should guarantee uninterrupted access to the internet to allow for free flow of information and communication. Ending Media Restrictions: Amnesty International urged authorities to lift restrictions on media to enable transparent reporting and coverage of the electoral process. Lifting Restrictions on Assembly and Protest: All restrictions on assembly and protest should be lifted to facilitate democratic expression and peaceful demonstrations. Providing Fair Trial and Due Process: Political opponents must be granted access to a fair trial and due process rights, in accordance with Pakistan’s international human rights obligations. Conducting Investigations into Targeted Attacks: Thorough investigations into targeted attacks on political workers and candidates should be conducted, ensuring that suspected perpetrators are held accountable through fair trials without resorting to the death penalty. Amnesty International underscored the importance of upholding human rights principles in the electoral process and emphasized that a free, fair, and secure election is crucial for the democratic future of Pakistan.