‘Unfortunate’ Nawaz ran away from debate duel: Bilawal

PPP chief criticizes PML-N for ‘restricting its campaign to few parts of country’

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed it “truly unfortunate” that the PML-N didn’t agree to a debate with him, claiming that the rival party “ran away from it”.

Last week, the former foreign minister had challenged PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for a debate. In his response, Shehbaz Sharif had urged Bilawal to refrain from making the political atmosphere “tense” and from taking political rivalries too far. In a social media post today, the Bhutto scion said he had aimed to address the myth in the debate that Punjab’s reforms were better than any other province due to the PML-N.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Bilawal said that only his party held public gatherings across Pakistan in connection with the General Elections 2024 which he said showed PPP’s support in all parts of the country.

The PPP Chairman said that he went to every part of the country for the election canvassing and received a ‘great response’ from the people. He said that his election campaign across the country is tantamount to the ‘fact’ that only the PPP represents the center.

Bilawal also took a jibe at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for ‘restricting’ its election campaign to ‘few’ parts of the country. “The PML-N held electioneering in only a few constituencies and once again proved itself to be a party of Punjab,” he added.

The PPP Chairman said that the PML-N’s leadership could not spare even half an hour to come to Karachi and run the election campaign in the port city. “The PML-N has also failed to turn to South Punjab and Balochistan. “Those who raised ‘Vote Ko Izzat Do’ (Respect the vote) slogans did not go to three provinces,” Bilawal added.

He said that prime minster aspirants across the world hold debate ahead of the elections to present their manifesto and plans. “It is regretful that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif did not accept my debate challenge,” he added.

Citing a comparison held by former finance minister Hafeez Pasha, Bilawal said Sindh is well ahead of Punjab in every sector.

The PPP chairman expressed confidence in his party to secure a majority in the general elections 2024, saying that their supporters would be celebrating on February 8.