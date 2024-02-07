Over 130,000 police officials deployed for poll security in Punjab

Punjab Police has completed its security arrangements and preparations for the peaceful conduct of General Elections 2024. Police teams have taken over duty points in all the districts of the province including Lahore. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that more than one lakh 30 thousand officers and personnel of Punjab Police are deputed for election security. Along with district police, officers and personnel of all field formations including Dolphin, PRU, Punjab Constabulary, Special Branch and CTD will perform security duties. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the installation of more than 32 thousand CCTV cameras has been completed for monitoring the election process.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the strict compliance of election Commission’s code of conduct is being ensured, Indiscriminate actions are being taken against those responsible for violation of the Election Code of Conduct, Section 144, Arms display etc. IG Punjab said that strict action will be ensured against elements involved in aerial firing at polling stations, fighting and sabotaging the election process. Additional personnel, Dolphin Force and other teams including Quick Response will be deployed at 5577 highly sensitive polling stations. Dr. Usman Anwar said that a strict monitoring process is going on at the border check posts to stop anti-national and evil elements. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police officers are in full contact with all institutions including security agencies, armed forces, district administration.

Close monitoring of security arrangements is ongoing from provincial, regional, divisional, and CPO control rooms.

Separately, Dr. Usman Anwar has given an important message to the candidates who want to join the Punjab Police. IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that all candidates applying for the police recruitment must get their police verification done. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that govt. has given the permission for new recruitment of 11 thousand constables in Punjab Police and all the recruitment is going to be based on merit, merit and purely only on merit. Bright & young people who have the passion to serve the country will be welcome in the Punjab Police.

IG Punjab said that brave and dutiful youths are becoming part of the recruitment process as per rules and regulations, However all candidates applying for police recruitment must get their police verification certificates. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that in small towns and villages, fights often take place among relatives and on the base of cast, sect community, false testimony or other reasons etc and many times innocent people are named in FIRs based on these incidents. IG Punjab said that young people who are interested in police recruitment must obtain their verification certificate while applying. Police Verification Certificate can be easily obtained from any Police Service Centre. IGP Punjab said that while obtaining the police verification certificate, the candidate gets to know about the clarity of his police record.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that sometimes at the last stage, the criminal record of the candidate is revealed through Polcom, thus the candidate has to face difficulties in clearing it at the last moment So candidates are requested to obtain the clearance certificate from the police Khidmat Marakaz and submit it along with their documents. IG Punjab said that if any candidate is facing difficulty in the clearance report, he can get it cleared on time through the court.