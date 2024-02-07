Election Diary: Straight from PPP Secretariat

Senator Sehr Kamran is no stranger to the intricacies of the politics. She believes in the value of hard work and how only performance can pay off in the end. “It is so thrilling to see the response of masses and the reality of those who keep harping on about Paris.”

“Wherever I have gone, whichever door I have knocked on, screams for Bhutto, Shaheed BB and hope and pray for Bilawal.” When asked why this change could be seen now, especially when the last elections had led to a complete erasure of the party’s presence in Punjab, she thundered, “Just like fake news, fake narratives abound. We were not allowed in the past to actively campaign, go to our voters. In 2007, we were crippled by the untimely death of BB while in 2013, terrorist activities obstructed our movement.”

“People know that there’s no reality to “Nawaz Do.” It is only BB Shaheed and her party that gave natural gas, rozgaar. It was Bilawal who gave land to victims of floods. It would be Bilawal who walking on the path of his Nana and his mother who grants unprecedented relief to the masses.” Ms Kamran believed that her leader did not wish to be a part of the system where his performance was overshadowed by the ills of others. “Take a look at the past performance of the PDM government.

We did unbelievably well in the areas of climate change, health, women emowerment and foreign relations. Why is it that only a part of the government manages to achieve all its targets while the rest has nothing to show for itself.”

PPP Women’s Wing President in Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Nabila Ayoub believed that PPP is shining in all its glory in Azad Kashmir. “Our hearts beat with the PPP because it was Shaheed Zulfikar Bhutto who fought for our rights.”

“It is our biggest success that we are still holding so many seats in the legislature. I had come to Lahore thinking there would be no PPP in Lahore because I had heard so on television but the reality could not be more different.”