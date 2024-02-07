CM credited for establishing business facilitation centers

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 3rd Punjab Chambers of Commerce Coordination Committee meeting held at CM office.

The whole Punjab Cabinet, Chief Secretary, IG Police and concerned secretaries specially participated in the meeting. The participants in the Chamber of Commerce Coordination Committee accorded a standing ovation and paid tributes to the exemplary performance of CM Mohsin Naqvi adding that the credit for the establishment of 6 Business Facilitation Centres in Punjab goes to CM Mohsin Naqvi.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar acknowledged that the day and night work being undertaken by the CM for the well-being of the masses has set a unique example of rendering public service. President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry Imtiaz Dogar said that neither any Chief Minister has done such a huge amount of work since the inception of Pakistan nor we have seen such an amount of work being done by any other. President Federation of Pakistan Women Chambers said that Mohsin Naqvi before the completion of his tenure has set an emulating precedent for the coming government. Shamim Aftab Women Chamber Sargodha said that no caretaker government had shown such an exemplary performance as of CM Mohsin Naqvi adding that Mohsin Naqvi rendered his exemplary services with an extraordinary speed.

Ansar Ali President Jhang Chamber said that we have not seen such an excellent CM in the history of Punjab. CM while addressing the meeting stated that the traders and industrialists can play a pivotal role for bringing improvements in the national economy. We would review establishing a ‘Resource Centre’ for the women entrepreneurs. We are going to establish Business Facilitation Centres in every division of Punjab while 6 Business Facilitation Centres have been made functional in only 45 days.

Mohsin Naqvi apprised that 22 provincial departments and 2 federal departments are providing services at the Business Facilitation Centre counters. The industrialists will be provided 124 NOCs under one roof with the establishment of Business Facilitation Centres. The industrialists and presidents along with office bearers of various chambers put forth their proposals and recommendations for the promotion of business activities across the province. CM noted down all their proposals and assured them complete implementation on their practicable recommendations. Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Azfar Ali Nasir, Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Ibrahim Murad, Advisers Kanwar Dilshad, Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, IG Police, concerned secretaries, senior office bearers of the chambers of commerce participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Naqvi has ordered to complete SIMS lab and diagnostic centre and the Shadman khidmat center in 10 days and tasked Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa. During his nocturnal inspection, the CM further directed allocating parking spaces and ensuring ample room for driving tests.

Separately, Naqvi inaugurated the daycare centre, set up in collaboration with the private sector, at police lines Qila Gujjar Singh and expressed satisfaction with the facilities.

The CM directed to improve the conditions of police flats adjacent to the office of DIG (Investigations), emphasizing the necessity of adequate parking arrangements. He also instructed to ensure spacious and separate entryways for the residents.

Also, the CM strongly condemned the blasts near the election offices at Pishin and Qila Saifullah in the areas of Balochistan. CM has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of previous human lives.

Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons and prayed for an early recovery of the injured. CM assured that the Punjab government equally shares the sorrow with the heirs of the deceased persons in this hour of grief. These terrorism incidents are a conspiracy to create instability and unrest in the country. The anti-state elements want to worsen the law and order situation through their nefarious designs. The nation is completely united for the complete eradication of terrorism and is fully determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism with the power of unity and national harmony.