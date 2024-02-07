Showbiz stars want Pakistanis to vote in large numbers

Numerous well-known celebrities have encouraged the public to vote on their various social media channels as the election is just around the corner.

These appeals to action, which demand a display of strength during these difficult times, are meant to startle Pakistani civilians into consciousness as they start to consider who would lead the country’s political landscape in the upcoming term.

Star Mustafa Zahid said, taking to X, “Valentine’s Day falls on February 8 this year because mulk say mohabbat sab say pehlay (love for one’s country comes first)! Cast your ballot today!

Insisting that voting should take precedence over the Day of Love, Mustafa’s post emphasised his love for his country.

Singer Farhan Saeed, too, took to X to share, “Pakistan, come out and vote on the 8th. If you think you’ve been wronged, vote! If you want to see your country progress, vote!

If you want to see the right person leading the country, vote! All that Pakistan asked for this entire year was the right to vote. Now vote!”

Actor Adnan Siddiqui took to his Instagram account to say, “February 8: a crucial day for us and our nation. Urging each one of you to exercise your right to vote. The power to enact change lies within our hands.

Remember, if you don’t vote now, you lose the right to complain later. Let’s make our voices heard and shape our future together.”

Similarly, actor Maya Ali took to her Instagram Story and rallied her followers. “I request you all to use your vote wisely,” she said. “This is your time to save your future and make your present better.

Please think about Pakistan, think about those sacrifices which have been made up until now. The fate of our children lies in our hands, and we have to stand on the right side of history. You will choose your leader for the betterment of all of us.”

Taking to Instagram in a detailed video post, Bushra Ansari shared, “There’s a lot of chaos in the country. The elections are near.

We all wish that the future of Pakistan is brighter and that the next five years are given to such a political party that helps us walk the path towards prosperity. To propel us from here towards betterment.”

She added, “Whichever candidate it is for whom you have hope or trust, or you believe that their promises are genuine, get up and go vote. Talk is cheap. Get up, find out about your constituency, recognise your candidate’s symbol and go and vote for the same so that we can be a part of the change that leads to betterment.”

Earlier, Osman Khalid Butt, Hasan Raheem and Asim Azhar urged the Pakistanis to vote as well.

Asim, via his Instagram Story, appealed to his fellow colleagues, public figures and celebrities to endorse the importance of voting.

He highlighted the need to raise awareness and encouraged everyone to stand for what is right and fair. Furthermore, the musician urged the public to vote for the betterment of Pakistan, asking everyone to find their constituencies and actively participate in shaping the future.

“I request all my fellow colleagues, public figures and celebrities to endorse the right to vote to at least raise awareness in their capacity for the public to stand for what is right and fair and most importantly, VOTE!

Please encourage everybody to find their constituencies and decide what our children will see. Vote for Pakistan,” stated Asim on his IG Story.