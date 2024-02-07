Asad Siddiqui’s father passes away

The father of film and TV actor Asad Siddiqui passed away, he announced via Instagram stories on Wednesday.

Asad Siddiqui took to his Instagram handle a couple of hours to share the heart-breaking news of his father’s passing, on Tuesday. In the text stories, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor penned, “Last night I lost my shelter, my power and my strength and everything that I have. I lost the most powerful man in our family, the pillar, Abu!”

He continued, “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the heart-breaking news of the passing of our beloved father. His departure from this world has left an immense void in our lives and we are overwhelmed with grief.”

“Abba was our pillar of strength, wisdom and unconditional love. His presence brought light and warmth to our family and his absence leaves us with profound sorrow. At 85, he left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire us forever,” Siddiqui added and requested, “Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we try to come to terms with this profound loss.”

His wife, actor Zara Noor Abbas also turned to her Instagram feed, with the two picture gallery of her late father-in-law and wrote, “I love you Abu Jaan! My favourite boys!” Several social users including the showbiz fraternity took to the comments section of the posts, extending their condolences to the grieving family.