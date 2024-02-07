President Alvi awards ‘Best Young Entrepreneur in Education Award 2024’ to Dr Faisal

President Dr Arif Alvi has awarded Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry‘s ‘Best Young Entrepreneur in Education Award 2024’ to Dr. Faisal Mushtaq, the Founder of The Millennium Education Group.

The award was given in recognition of Dr Faisal’s unparalleled dedication and groundbreaking initiatives within the education sector

The award presentation ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, was attended by a plethora of notable dignitaries, including esteemed government officials, ambassadors, accomplished entrepreneurs, and distinguished members of the media.

President Dr Arif Alvi was chief guest on the occasion.

Under Dr Faisal Mushtaq, The Millennium Education Group has emerged as a beacon of educational excellence, offering world-class CAIE results in both IGCSE, AS & A Levels, alongside innovative teaching methodologies infused with the latest technological advancements.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Dr. Faisal said; “I dedicate this award to the Youth of Pakistan; My dear youngsters, I would like you to know that education is the best tool to bring a positive change in society, to develop a generation of responsible individuals and contribute to the development of good human beings. Education will give you wings; will tell you where to fly; will make you socially aware and will finally tell you what’s right, what’s wrong”.