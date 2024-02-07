Order to provide information related to Election 2024 to media representatives

The spokesperson of the Election Commission ordered the media representatives to provide information related to the election 2024.

While writing a letter to the four provincial election commissioners, the spokesperson of the Election Commission has said that the preparations for the general elections 2024 are in full swing, all the provincial election commissioners and spokespersons should regularly communicate with the relevant media teams.

The spokesperson says that the journalists should be kept aware of the preparations of the Election Commission regarding the various activities regarding the general elections 2024.

A private network is being used for election results, DGIT Election Commission

It should be noted that polling for general elections in Pakistan will be held tomorrow, voters will choose candidates in 855 constituencies of national and provincial assemblies.

The number of registered voters across the country is 12 crore 85 lakh 85 thousand 760.

90,675 polling stations have been set up across the country, while 1,490,000 election staff will be on duty.