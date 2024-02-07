Imran Khan Jewish agent,Maulana Fazalur Rehman

Imran Khan Jewish agent, government given to recognize Israel, Maulana Fazalur Rehman

Dera Ismail Khan (Web Desk) Amir of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rahman has said that Imran Khan was given government to protect and recognize Israeli interests.

Imran Khan is a Jewish agent who received funds from Jewish and Indian agencies whose main objective was to recognize Israel, the purpose of giving government to PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 election was to change the culture of Pakhtuns.

He expressed these views while addressing the last meeting of his election campaign at Haq Nawar Park Dera.

He said that an agent of the Jews had announced the creation of Madinah state in the country, who does not know how to perform ablution, who has never recited the funeral, does not deserve the name of Madinah state.

Addressing Imran Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that you spread the philosophy that recognition of Israel is inevitable and our economy will improve.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that in 2013, when his government was formed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a delegation of big people came to me and held three meetings with me. When they did not agree, they told me that he is also an agent.