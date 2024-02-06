Nawaz urges public to stop return of ‘fraudsters’

Nawaz Sharif, the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has stated that had his government not been ousted, the country would presently be on a trajectory of progress, asserting that “fraudsters” should not be allowed to return to power as they have disgraced Pakistan.

“If my government had not been removed, no youth in the entire country would be unemployed. Everyone would have dignified employment. I say this with confidence and assert that had Nawaz Sharif’s tenure continued, there would be no unemployment in Pakistan,” he said while addressing a rally in Kasur on the last day of election campaigns across the country.

The former prime minister outlined plans for Pakistan’s future, including providing solar panels to farmers, laptops to the youth, and vocational training alongside employment opportunities.

He criticised the PTI government’s failures, alleging promises of millions of houses, jobs, and dams that never materialised, leading to enormous losses for Pakistan.

“We have faced many setbacks, but we must overcome these hurdles and challenges, then join the race of progress, and become Asian tiger again. This enthusiasm will bring about a revolution in Pakistan and change its destiny,” he added.

Senior Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz said that she is ready to “move on” for the country, urging the youth of PTI to bury the hatchet of hatred in politics.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, speaking on the occasion, remarked that while Nawaz Sharif has been ousted from power three times, he has never called any army chief Mir Jafar or Mir Sadiq.