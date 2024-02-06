Election campaign time is over, Election Commission has issued code of conduct

Lahore (Web Desk)Election campaign time for general elections 2024 has ended after which the Election Commission has issued the election code of conduct.

According to the declaration of the Election Commission, the election campaign under Article 48 and 49 ended on the night of 6th and 7th February. It will not be allowed.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission, campaigning or encouraging or discouraging the voters will not be allowed even on the polling day, and all kinds of poll surveys on the media will be banned until the election process, one hour after the media polling ends. The result will be published.

It must be clearly stated that the results are incomplete and unofficial, the ROs will release the complete incomplete results of the polling stations, the District and Returning Officers and the police are bound to follow the code of conduct, violation of the code of conduct is considered illegal. will

According to the announcement of the Election Commission, the monitoring teams have become active and will take action against those who violate the code of conduct. Tomorrow, February 8, the polling process will continue from 8 am to 5 pm. The polling arrangements have been completed. .

On the other hand, the Election Commission has issued notices to several candidates for violating the election code of conduct in Punjab.

The DMO issued a notice for explanation to Shahryar Ali Khan Khakwani, the candidate of PP 232 from Wahari, Haji Muhammad Ilyas, the candidate from PP 177 Kasur, for illegal publicity material and Ghulam Rasool, the candidate from PP 178, for provocative material. A notice was issued for giving a speech.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission, notices were issued to PP 240 Bahawalnagar candidates Rana Abdul Rauf, Mohammad Sohail Khan and PP 186 Okara candidate Rai Mushtaq Ahmed for holding rally without permission.