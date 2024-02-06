Charting a Sustainable Future for Cholistan

In the expansive canvas of Cholistan, adorned with seventeen historical forts and boasting a significant camel and houbara population, a clash between agricultural expansion and the imperative of ecological preservation is unfolding. Punjab has ambitious plans to turn this arid region into a green and agriculturally productive landscape, setting the stage for a delicate balance between development and environmental conservation.

The vision involves bringing approximately 3.4 million acres of untapped land under cultivation by redirecting flood water from the Indus River system during the monsoon season. This initiative aligns with the province’s goal to harness the vast potential of Cholistan for substantial economic growth.

A presentation by the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in August last year outlined a grand proposal, projecting the construction of two barrages at Bahawalnagar and Hasilpur, boasting outputs of 0.34 million acre-feet (MAF) and 0.90 MAF, respectively. Additionally, a 195-kilometer Chaniot-Hasilpur link canal, with a capacity of 15,000 cubic feet per second, was proposed, accompanied by an estimated cost of a staggering $2.54 billion. These ambitious infrastructural developments underscore Punjab’s commitment to expanding its agricultural footprint in the Cholistan desert.

Punjab has ambitious plans to turn this arid region into a green and agriculturally productive landscape.

In January, the Punjab government sought the issuance of a ‘Water Availability Certificate’ from the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), a crucial step for the extension of irrigated agriculture in Cholistan through a proposed link canal project. The envisioned project includes the construction of a feeder channel with a designed capacity of 4,122 cubic feet per second, originating from the Suleimanki Headworks. The target areas for water distribution are districts Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur, with a gross command area of 696,651 acres and a cultivable command area of 610,237 acres.

Punjab’s ambitious plans for agricultural expansion in Cholistan have stirred apprehensions in Sindh, prompting serious reservations about what is perceived as a “covert” strategy by IRSA to extend irrigated agriculture in the region. Caretaker Chief Minister Justice Baqar, in a letter to the Prime Minister on January 29, has urged the deferral of the issuance of the ‘Water Availability Certificate’ until an elected government takes charge. He emphasizes concerns that the proposed project could potentially trigger social and economic unrest among the people of Sindh.

Sindh’s reservations are deeply rooted in the perceived lack of transparency and prior consultation in the decision-making process for the Cholistan development project. Justice Baqar argues that this absence of dialogue has jeopardized Sindh’s water rights, emphasizing the need for a more inclusive and consultative approach in matters affecting multiple provinces. The primary concern raised by Sindh revolves around the potential overuse of water resources, with uncertainties about the existing canal capacity of Punjab potentially exceeding its Water Appropriation Accord (1991) allocations.

Recent hydrological assessments have unearthed a promising alternative to Punjab’s large-scale water diversion plans for Cholistan. Substantial underground water resources slumber beneath the desert sands, offering a more sustainable path than relying solely on the potentially risky approach of diverting water from the Indus River system. This discovery echoes the whispers of the past, where the once-mighty Hakra River flowed through the region, a reminder of the potential for responsible water management.

Instead of replicating a potentially unsustainable approach, the focus should shift towards precision irrigation, efficient water management, and technology-driven farming practices, collectively known as smart agriculture. This shift holds the key to unlocking Cholistan’s agricultural potential without jeopardizing its fragile ecology. By utilizing these smart solutions, we can mitigate potential harm to aquifers, ensuring their long-term viability.

Nestled within the arid landscape are seventeen historical forts that stand as silent sentinels of medieval times. These architectural marvels narrate tales of bygone eras, showcasing the cultural heritage and historical significance of Cholistan. Each fort, with its unique design and historical context, contributes to the region’s allure, inviting travellers on a journey through time.

Beyond its historical forts, Cholistan boasts the largest livestock population in Pakistan, creating a vibrant tapestry of rural life. The undulating sand dunes become a stage for the nomadic communities, and the rhythmic patterns of their lives intertwine with the landscape. Cattle, particularly the graceful camel and sturdy cows, form an integral part of Cholistan’s identity, representing a harmonious coexistence between nature and the local communities.

The fauna of Cholistan adds another layer of richness to its ecological canvas. The region is known for hosting the houbara bustard, a migratory bird that attracts birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts from around the world. Cholistan becomes a haven for those seeking to witness the beauty of this majestic bird against the backdrop of the desert expanse.

In essence, Cholistan stands at a crossroads. One path leads down the potentially perilous route of unsustainable water diversion, risking ecological damage and conflict. The other path, illuminated by the promise of responsible water management and smart agriculture, offers a brighter future for both development and ecological conservation. Choosing wisely will determine the fate of Cholistan’s unique treasures and pave the way for a sustainable future for the region.

Cholistan isn’t just a canvas for agricultural dreams; it is a treasure trove of cultural and historical richness, making it a destination waiting to be explored. Cholistan’s historical forts, thriving livestock communities, and diverse fauna beckon as ambassadors of a region waiting to be explored. The decisions made today will not only impact the ecological integrity of Cholistan but will also shape its narrative as a tourism destination. It is a chance for Pakistan to celebrate and share the rich tapestry of Cholistan with the world, fostering a legacy where prosperity is woven into the fabric of preservation.

