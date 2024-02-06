10Pearls launches 10Pearls Studio

10Pearls announced the launch of 10Pearls Studio, a significant expansion of our digital and creative capabilities. Employing a “one brand, one team” strategy, this initiative seamlessly consolidates our digital media acquisitions into a unified, full-service digital powerhouse.

The studio brings together our existing digital capabilities and past digital marketing acquisitions, such as Likeable, an acclaimed social media agency based in New York City, and Pixel506, a digital services agency based in Costa Rica. It offers brands a one-stop solution for comprehensive digital marketing services spanning creative services, branding, social media management, digital advertising, digital engineering & AI.

“We have created a compelling value proposition for our customers. With the combination of world-class digital marketing services fully integrated with cutting-edge technology and AI capabilities under a unified team, we are positioned to help our customers through the entire gamut of digital.” Imran Aftab, CEO,10Pearls.