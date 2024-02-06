(N) League will win more than 100 seats in Punjab, Rana Tanveer Hussain

LAHORE (Special Correspondent) Senior leader of Muslim League (N) and candidate NA 114 Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that Muslim League (N) will win more than 100 seats in Punjab and also seats from other provinces of Sindh, KPK and Balochistan. After winning, they will go to the assembly with a clear majority and will make a government. He said that the people have seen which party is causing chaos in the country. PTI is not well-wisher of the country and neither does it want elections in the country.

Rana Tanveer said that after making the government, we wish to take all the parties together because Pakistan needs a stable and strong economy at this time. And they will take Pakistan out of difficult times and take it forward.Candidate NA 113 Rana Ahemd Attiq Anwar, Candidate PP 137 Ch Arshad Ali Virk, Rana Majid Nawaz, General Secretary Youth Wing District Sheikhupura Rana Kashif Ur Rehman, Malik Nadeem Chuhan were also present on this occasion.

He further said that Imran Khan is trapped in what he has done and on February 8, people will also reject PTI and take revenge from them. Mian Nawaz Sharif will become the Prime Minister for the fourth time and we have made a major program for every sector which will give better employment to the unemployed youth and the country will develop. It will become a country with a strong economy.