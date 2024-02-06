Hina Rabbani Khar vows to create Saraiki province if victorious

Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Hina Rabbani Khar says that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is committed to establishing a Seraiki province if it secures a substantial victory. She said that the PPP is determined to form the government, either independently or through coalitions. Ms Khar expressed confidence in the transparency of the upcoming 2024 elections, praising the fairness of both the government and the election commission.

Addressing a big rally in Qasba Gujrat, organised by Malik Mohammed Aslam Araien on the final day of the election campaign, Ms Khar highlighted the significance of her and her brother, Malik Ghulam Raza Rabbani, PPP candidate for NA-180.

She spoke candidly about her achievements in Parliament, both nationally and internationally, and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming public support for Malik Raza Khar.

Ms Khar acknowledged that it is Malik Raza Khar’s first election after the death of their father, Malik Noor Rabbani Khar, emphasizing the challenges he faced as a PPP candidate. She claimed that, with the support of the people who loved her late father, success was inevitable. Ms Khar pledged to fulfill promises, including the establishment of a university in Kot Addu, a vocational training center, and a nursing school, along with creating job opportunities in Parco.

In discussions with the media, Ms Khar touched on her views on improving relations with Iran, expressing sorrow over the recent killings of Muzaffargarh residents in Iran. While noting that she is no longer the foreign minister, Khar conveyed optimism about fostering stronger ties with Iran.

PPP candidate Malik Raza Rabbani Khar, the son of the late Malik Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar, shared his political training received from his father. He pledged to provide a hospital and university to the constituency and criticized imported candidates attempting to sway votes through failed attempts to buy them. The last Jalsa was held in Qasba Gujrat, with the support of 17 ex-union council chairmen, as Malik Raza Khar contested from NA 180.