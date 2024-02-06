Congo players spotlight armed violence before Africa Cup semifinal

ABIDJAN: Congo captain Chancel Mbemba and forward Cédric Bakambu are spotlighting the armed violence in the east of their country while they’re playing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bakambu, who has played in every game so far to help the Leopards reach the semifinals, suggested on Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the world is ignoring human rights abuses in Congo.

“Everyone sees the massacres in eastern Congo. But everyone is silent,” Bakambu wrote. “Put the same energy that you use talking about the Africa Cup to highlight what is happening with us. There are no small gestures.”

Eastern Congo has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. The armed groups have long waged campaigns of violence in the mineral-rich region and have been accused of mass killings. The conflict spiked in late 2021 when a rebel group called M23 resurfaced and initiated attacks to seize territory. The United Nations and human rights groups say the resurgent group has support from neighboring Rwanda, though that country denies it.

“Thinking of all the all the victims of the atrocities in Goma and their families,” Mbemba wrote on X, referring to the Congolese city bordering Rwanda. “I pray with all my heart that my country regains its peace.”

Members of an armed group assumed to be M23 fired on a U.N. helicopter in eastern Congo last Friday, injuring two South African peacekeepers, one seriously, the United Nations said. Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi last week repeated his claims that M23 is supported by Rwanda, and said he would not engage with Rwanda´s leader, Paul Kagame, over the issue.