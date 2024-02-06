Order to arrest government employees absent from election duty

An order has been issued to arrest civil servants absent from election duty from Sajawal and Sehwan.

Arrest warrants were issued for more than 300 officials absent from election duty from PS 74 of Sajawal constituency.

The Returning Officers (RO) have asked SSP Sajawal to arrest and produce the absent employees.

Arrest warrants have been issued for medical officers, teachers and other government employees.

On the other hand, 134 civil servants are absent from election duty from Sehwan.

An emergency meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mohammad Ali Gopang, RO of PS 77 of Sehun Constituency.

The returning officer said that the absent employees will be arrested and brought to duty, the majority of the employees have assured attendance.