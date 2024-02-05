Media compliance app launched to aid journalists in election coverage

Caretaker Federal Minister of Information Murtaza Solangi inaugurated on Monday the cutting-edge Media Compliance application designed to streamline the reporting process for journalists and media personnel.

The inauguration ceremony marked a significant milestone in ensuring a transparent and accountable electoral process. The Media Compliance application provides a user-friendly platform that enables journalists to file complaints seamlessly through various devices, including mobile phones and laptops.

This technological advancement is poised to revolutionize the way issues are reported during the election period, allowing for quick and effective resolution. Addressing the gathering at the inauguration ceremony, Mr Solangi highlighted the pivotal role of the caretaker government in upholding the democratic values of the country.

He stressed the collaborative efforts between the government and the Election Commission, citing Article 224 of the Constitution as the legal foundation for the caretaker government’s involvement in the electoral process.

Solangi acknowledged the forthcoming elections, underlining the significance of citizen participation in choosing their representatives.

With over 12 million people expected to exercise their right to vote, the Minister stressed the importance of upholding the constitutional mandate that entrusts the governance of the nation to duly elected representatives.

“The caretaker government is committed to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process, and the launch of the Media Compliance application is a testament to our dedication to facilitating journalists in their crucial role during elections,” stated Murtaza Solangi.