King Charles III has cancer, Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun treatment, Buckingham Palace said Monday. Less than 18 months into his reign he will suspend public duties but will continue with state business, and won’t be handing over his constitutional roles as head of state. The palace said the cancer is not related to the king´s recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. It did not say what form of cancer the 75-year-old monarch has. The palace said “a separate issue of concern was noted” during Charles’ treatment for an enlarged prostate last month, when he spent three nights in a London hospital. “Diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” it said in a statement. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace said. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”