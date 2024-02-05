Amidst the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, one country has emerged as an unexpected beacon of hope for a nation on the brink. While many nations grapple with how to approach the new Afghan reality, Beijing seems resolute in acknowledging and engaging with the Taliban-led government.

In a move that signifies China’s deepening engagement with Afghanistan, the Afghan Taliban recently dispatched their envoy to Beijing; marking an important step towards establishing closer ties. A clear message has been sent to the world: China recognizes the new reality on the ground. However, it is essential not to overlook potential concerns regarding terrorism under Taliban rule. As China strengthens its relationship with Afghanistan, international scrutiny will undoubtedly focus on how these issues are addressed by both sides.

By openly acknowledging the Afghan Taliban as a legitimate authority, China is not necessarily endorsing their actions or policies. Rather, they are emphasizing the importance of dialogue and engagement for positive change. While concerns about human rights violations, particularly crimes against women, persist in relation to the Taliban regime, China believes that diplomacy and constructive engagement can be more effective than isolation. In this complex situation, it remains essential for countries to find common ground while addressing these pressing issues.

By actively engaging with Afghanistan instead of turning their backs on them, China hopes to contribute to a peaceful resolution and ultimately improve conditions for both Afghans and regional stability as a whole. Pakistan has repeatedly tried to follow the same path. By pleading its case of cross-border attacks to Kabul, Islamabad had just one request: a collaborated, concerted line of action against all those who wish to attack its sovereignty. As Beijing continues its engagement with Kabul authorities under these guiding principles, there remains hope that it will make the interim government see the value of reason. No good can come out of an estranged neighbourhood. *