Will free Pakistan from American slavery

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haque has said that February 8 will be the day of accountability for the former ruling parties.

In one of his statements, Sirajul Haque has said that the former rulers are not the people but the representatives of the IMF and the World Bank, the oppressive landlords and corrupt capitalists are in control of the total resources, ten million people of the Muslim League (N) and the People’s Party. They are living below the poverty line, they will succeed in the elections and free Pakistan from unrest and American slavery.

He said that the Muslim League (N) and the People’s Party have destroyed the institutions of Pakistan for years, the people should stamp the scales for fair distribution of resources, Malaysia achieved development by following Pakistan’s economic plan in 1965. Former PDMs are challenging each other to debate, Jamaat-e-Islami will be for the establishment of the kingdom of Allah instead of families.

Addressing a rally in Lahore Mall Road, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haque said that the candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami are in the public, 8th February will bring the message of prosperity to 250 million people, 8th February is the day to end the poor and unrest. Yes, they want the real representatives of the people to reach the Houses, the pockets of the nation have been robbed, now their politics should end.

Siraj-ul-Haq has further said that Nawaz Sharif was saying that Shahbaz Sharif is very talented, Asif Zardari was praising Bilawal Bhutto, Tell me about the performance of PPP and Muslim League-N for 25 years? He gave the people the gift of poverty, inflation and corruption, today everyone in the country seems worried because of the situation, February 8 is the day to end corruption.