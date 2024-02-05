PPP, MQM, JI, PML-N, GDA gear up election campaigns as polling day nears

All major political, religious parties, alliances and the independent candidates have geared up their election campaign across Sindh as polling day is to be held this week on February 8.

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, MQM Pakistan’s Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, PML-N provincial president Bashir Memon, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman and Grand Democratic Alliances leadership were holding election rallies in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and other districts and towns of the province and asking the voters for casting votes in their favour.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after completing his election campaigns in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, expedite his electioneering in Sindh where his parties continuously rules since 15 years. Bhutto-Zardari and his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto was leading election rallies in several cities and towns of Sindh to convince their electorate.

PPP Chairman has addressed public meeting in Mirpurkhas on Saturday night where despite rains, the party workers participated in the campaign. MQM Pakistan’s Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui along with central leadership including former Mayor Karachi Syed Mustafa Kamal and Dr Farooq Sattar addressed many election rallies and public gatherings in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sindh’s other urban area where their electorates are in sufficient number. They presented their manifesto for the uplift of urban areas which according to them had been neglected during the last 15 years.

Jamaat-e-Islami, an organized political and religious party, is in the run in Karachi and other areas of Sindh, also held public gatherings addressed by the Central Emir Sirajul Haq and Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman. Sirajul Haq addressed public meetings in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Tando Adam and asked their voters to elect their party candidates.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) provincial president, a former Police officer Bashir Memon along with party’s leaders also organized public meetings in district Matiari where he is participating in National Assembly seat against PPP’s Makhdoom Jamil uz Zaman. While addressing the rally he claimed that PML-N will win several seats from Sindh while allied parties JUI-F, GDA and MQM Pakistan candidates will defeat opponent candidates.

Grand Democrat Alliance led by Sayed Sibgatullah Shah, Pir Pagara is in tough contest with Pakistan People’s party candidates in different districts of Sindh. GDA and PPP candidates in district Sanghar and Khairpur Mirs are in tough completion.

In Khairpur, Syed Sadaruddin Shah Rashid is contesting election on NA 203 against Sayed Fazul Shah Jillani of PPP who was elected an MNA from the same constituency in 2018 election while GDA’s Moezam Abbasi is in the contest with Sayed Javed Ali Shah Jillani of PPP on NA 203 Khairpur Mirs.

Former Chief Minister Sindh Sayed Ghous Ali Shah is in contest with former MNA Dr Nafisa Shah who is the daughter of Ex CM Sayed Qaim Ali Shah on NA-202 Khairpur.

In Sanghar district, GDA candidate Muhammad Khan Junejo is contesting election on NA-209 against PPP candidates and the former Federal Minister and Chairperson BISP Shazia Atta Marri while Saira Bano Wassan of GDA is in tough contest against PPP candidate Sallahuddin Junejo on NA-210.

In Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah), former president Asif Ali Zardari is in contest on NA-207 and his position is strong. GDA candidate Sayed Zain Shah is fighting election against PPP’s Sayed Ghulam Mustafa Shah.

In Naushero Feroz district, GDA candidate Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi is on the run at NA-206 against former MNA and PPP candidate Zulifikar Ali Behan. On this constituency a tough fight is expected as Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi is an influential candidate.

In Larkana, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is contesting on two National Assembly seats while another PPP candidate Nazir Bughio is on the run against GDA candidates. The position of PPP candidates in Larkana is said to be strong as compared to opponent candidates.

In district Shikarpur and Kashmore, PPP candidates Shehryar Mahar is contesting election on NA-193 and Ghulam Shabir Bajarani on NA-192. The position of PPP candidates seem to be strong but a contest on NA-192 is expected as Bhayo community has left PPP on ticketing issues while JUI-F also supported anti PPP candidate.

In Jacobabad district, Aijaz Jakhrani of PPP is contesting election on NA-190 against independent candidate Muhammad Mian Soomro while Ali Jan Mazari of PPP is fighting election on NA-191.

Pakistan People’s Party candidate Sardar Ali Gohar Mahar is contesting election on NA-199 Ghotki, Khalid Lund on NA-198 against opponent contesting election as independent candidate.

In Sukkur, Sayed Khursheed Ahmed Shah is contesting election on NA-201 while Nauman Islam Shaikh is fighting election on NA-200 against independent candidates.

In Hyderabad, Tariq Shah Jamote of PPP is contesting election on NA- 218 while MQM Pakistan’s candidates are contrasting elections in NA-219, NA-220 while former federal Minister Sayed Naveed Qamar on contesting election on NA- 221 Tando Muhammad Khan where his position is seems to be strong.

In Badin, former Speaker National Assembly Dr Fahmida Mirza is contesting election on NA-223 while PPP’s Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur is fighting election on NA-222. In Tando Allahyar, Zulifikar Sattar Bachani is PPP’s candidate on NA-217.

In Mirpurkhas, Aftab Shah Jillani of PPP is contesting election on NA-211 against Sayed Ali Nawaz Shah. Asif Ali Zardari’s brother in law Mir Munawer Talpur is contesting election on NA-212.

In Umerkot district, Mir Yousif Talpur is PPP’s candidate at NA-213 while Mahesh Kumar Malani of PPP is candidate at NA-2105 Mithi.

In district Thatta, Aijaz Shah Sherazi is fighting election on NA-224 and Sadiq Ali Memon is contesting election on NA-225.

In Jamshoro, Malik Asad Sikander is contesting election on NA-226 while Irfan Zafar Leghari of PPP is in tough contest against Liaquat Ali Jatoi on NA-227 and his son Kareem Ali Jatoi is contesting election against Sardar Rafiq Jamali of PPP on NA- 228 Dadu.

Pakistan People’s Party and GDA are in contest with each other in other district of Sindh except Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur while on some of the seats independent candidates are fighting election against PPP candidates. There are 39 National Assembly seats in interior Sindh while 22 NA constituencies are in provincial capital Karachi.