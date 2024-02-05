Inzaghi takes another step toward his 1st Serie A

MILAN: Inter Milan’s players joyously celebrated as if they had won the league. They might not have – yet – but coach Simone Inzaghi took a potentially decisive step toward his first Serie A title on Sunday. An own-goal by Bianconeri defender Federico Gatti in chaotic circumstances was enough to hand league leader Inter a 1-0 win in the Derby d´Italia and lift it four points above second-place Juventus.

Both teams were eager to highlight that nothing would be decided at San Siro, with 15 rounds remaining, but Inter also has a game in hand – at home to Atalanta on Feb. 28. The Nerazzurri players jubilantly danced in front of their fans, who sang raucously and set off flares and waved flags. Hakan Çalhanoglu, one of the best players on the field, even took off his shirt in celebration. “I liked how the team played tonight, the team was really good, we played very well technically and we were always focused,” Inzaghi said “It´s an important step but absolutely not decisive – as I said before the match – but clearly it´s a great night, in front of our own fans who really helped us right from the moment we got to the stadium.”

Massimiliano Allegri´s Juventus will now be nervously looking over its shoulder, with AC Milan only four points behind. “It was a difficult match, we knew it would be, against a team like Inter that deserves its first place in the league,” Allegri said. “It was an important step in our path of growth. “We can improve but it´s been a difficult week, we need to now work calmly to get back to winning ways.” Inter started brighter on Sunday and should have taken the lead in the 25th minute. Çalhanoglu played a wonderful, crossfield ball over the top to Federico Dimarco and he crossed for Marcus Thuram, who appeared to be through on goal before a perfectly timed, last-ditch tackle from Bremer. Juventus went as close at the other end shortly after as Weston McKennie strode downfield before passing to an unmarked Dusan Vlahovi´c but the in-form forward´s first touch was horrible, allowing Benjamin Pavard to get in the block for a corner.