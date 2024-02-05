Ali Zafar reveals title of Pakistan Super League 9 anthem

The fans are eagerly waiting for the new anthem of upcoming PSL 9 which would be sung once again by Ali Zafar.

The singer has earlier given anthems for the first three seasons of the tournament. The fans are super excited as Ali Zafar is making a comeback in PSL after almost five years. He has revealed the lyrics for the anthem as the countdown has begun for the cricket tournament.

So this time it’s about playing and living fearlessly and so I wrote. “KHUL KE KHEL” Get your dancing shoes ready !

“So, this time it’s about playing and living fearlessly and so I wrote. “KHUL KE KHEL”. Get your dancing shoes ready,” the singer shared a post on X, formerly Twitter. A couple of days ago, the singer has confirmed the news that he will sing the anthem for upcoming season with Aima Baig.

Ali Zafar sang and produced ‘Ab Khel Ke Dikha’ in 2016. His song ‘Ab Khel Jamay Ga’ broke all the records of cricket anthems and became the most popular song following its release in 2018. For PSL season 3, he sang ‘Dil Se Jaan Laga De’.

Many famous singers including Ali Azmat, Haroon, Asim Azhar, Arif Lohar, Aima Baig, Naseebo Lal and Atif Aslam have contributed to the PSL anthems but Ali Zafar’s ‘Ab Khel Jamay Ga’ is still at the top of the list.

The PSL season 9 is all set to commence on Feb 17 as announced by the PCB. The opening match will be played between the current titleholders, Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United, winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions.