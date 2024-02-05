Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt poke fun at Golden Globes lip-reading drama

Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt are hands on when it comes to debunking rumors about themselves. The two united to seemingly poke fun at their individual viral moments from last weekend’s Golden Globes. At the American Film Institute Awards luncheon celebrating their 2023 honorees Jan. 12, Selena and Emily posed for a photo together while covering their mouths with their hands. The Only Murders in the Building star later posted the pic on her Instagram Stories, writing, “We shall not speak lol.” At the Golden Globes, she was captured on camera chatting at a table with pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller and telling them something that seemed to make their jaws drop. Fans were quick to speculate online about what they were all talking about, with some calling for lip-readers to weight in.