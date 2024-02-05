Bitcoin slips below $43,000 mark as market turns red

The cryptocurrency market went slightly down on Saturday, with the market capitalization losing 0.5 percent to reach $1.72 trillion. As of 1100 hours GMT, the price of Bitcoin, the world’s oldest and most valued cryptocurrency, slipped below the $43,000 threshold to $42,908 with a decrease of 0.3 percent in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization of the biggest crypto has reached $841.8 billion with this decrease. Bitcoin has been 0.7 percent up in the past seven days. Earlier, Bitcoin experienced a decline below the $43,000 threshold on Thursday following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain interest rates, fueled by investor expectations of a possible rate cut in March. In larger time frames, BTC remains bullish and the current trend line supports remain at $41,300. On the other hand, Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, went down by 0.4 percent to reach $2,301. With this decrease in price, the market capitalization of ETH has reached $276.6 billion. ETH has gained 0.2 percent of its value during the last seven days. Following suit, Binance Coin (BNB) price decreased by 0.7 percent to reach $300. The market capitalization of BNB has reached $46.2 billion with this decrease. BNB has shed 2.6 percent of its value during the last seven days.