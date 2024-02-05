ECP bars interim govt from PIA privatization, restructuring FBR

The officials from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday barred the caretaker federal government from the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), a private TV channel reported.

According to the details, the secretary of ECP issued a letter to the Secretary Cabinet Division, directed to halt of the privatization process of PIA, and formally sought the records related to it. The text in the letter highlighted that no decision related to the privatization of PIA should be taken until the ECP’s final verdict.

The letter further asked to provide the relevant records and cabinet decisions regarding the privatization. Earlier in the day, the ECP once again asked the caretaker federal government not to restructure the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and let the matter be decided by the upcoming elected government.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Secretary ECP maintained that the basic responsibility of the caretaker government is to run day-to-day affairs. The letter read that the caretaker government could run the necessary matters of public interest and major policy decisions should not be taken by it. “Such policy decisions should not be taken by the caretaker government in a hurry. These decisions might affect the upcoming elected government,” the letter read.