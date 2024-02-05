Blast outside ECP office in Balochistan; no casualties

A bomb blast reportedly occurred outside the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) located in Nushki District of Balochistan, a private TV channel reported on Sunday.

The police officials in a statement claimed that the bomb was set outside the gate of the ECP office, meanwhile, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The police cordoned off the area and started the search operation to apprehend the culprit, meanwhile, the investigation related to the nature of the blast is underway.

Earlier this week, a blast occurred outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office in Karachi.

In a statement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sajid Sadozai said that no causalities were reported in the incident. He said that the bomb disposal squad had been summoned while the intensity and nature of the blast were being determined. The SSP said that the explosives material was kept in a shopping bag along the ECP office’s wall located in Karachi’s red zone area. He noted ball bearings were not found in the explosive material.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the blast that occurred outside its office in Karachi and sought reports from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South and District Monitoring Officer. The ECP directed SSP South and District Monitoring Officer to submit an immediate report.

On the other hand, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) in its report maintained that 400 grams of explosives was used in the ‘homemade’ bomb. The report said a time device and a 12-volt battery were found at the blast site.

“The detonator of the blast and about 400 grams of explosives were blown away with the explosion,” the BDS report said. It added that the homemade bomb was manufactured in a soft container. The BDS report read that there was no causalities reported in the blast.