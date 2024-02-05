Social Media and the General Elections in Pakistan

The use of social media has become a part of our lives now because, in today’s media-intensive environment, nothing succeeds without an integrated social media campaign. The leadership uses it for strategic communication, the business community uses it to make money, the entertainment industry deploys it for publicity, and perhaps the poor people use it to update their location only.

This short article is aimed at understanding the phenomenon, and the power of social media since its evolution in contemporary times. Also, creates awareness of its use, misuse, and abuse that can lead an individual in trouble even if his/her intent was not criminally motivated.

While the invention was intended to facilitate the users in expanding their social network and enhance their communication skills, its affordable availability has made it a household, worldwide in general and Pakistan in particular. However, the lack of education and proper grooming has led the relatively less educated people to use this amazing facility to view TikTok or spread the least credible posts which may be religiously or politically motivated.

The phenomenon of the rise of social media, primarily due to a revolution in information technology, has further opened avenues of communication that are extremely quick and effective. However, like every invention, it also has its positive and negative uses. The people’s podia have now the capability and capacity to connect with diverse groups simultaneously through different handles. Interestingly, the user can decide that in seconds reach out to millions of its followers on different platforms, and get an instant reaction and invaluable feedback to maintain, sustain, or alter its narratives (Shamsi, 2023).

Social media, with all its ills of disinformation, and with benefits of creating awareness among the people, is here to stay. However, the trends created by the initiators do not long last, unless regularly updated, and revised with evolving situations, particularly on matters related to religion, politics, wars, conflicts, and security.

Social media is a weapon of mass manipulation because the adversary can deploy this tool to manipulate the minds of a relatively less educated populace.

Social media provided the much-needed outfit for the people to expand their knowledge base, as well as a readily available entertainment venue. It not only facilitated the people in much faster communication but also the cheapest form of integrating with family and friends. And, nobody else can visualize this potential and appetite among the people better than the politicians and diplomats, to utilize this vast potential for strategic communication and narrative building.

Interestingly, social media platforms can be used for both; positive and negative messaging. Positive messaging can help in creating awareness about the social ills of society, innovations, knowledge about newer education opportunities, promotion of culture and tourism, etc. Whereas, negative messaging may lead to discord, discontent, dissatisfaction, and even to death and destruction. Therefore, the messages crafted on social media can be used in either way, and become instantly effective, particularly related to religion, and politics, primarily because the clientage is very wide, extremely diverse, not very well aware, but very responsive.

At this time, social media in Pakistan is being widely used for political purposes. Unfortunately, the political parties are not using it to spread their message, but to malign the opponents and spread disinformation, misinformation, and fake news, which is not only wrong but dangerous as well.

Therefore, it is necessary to remain cognizant of the fact that every news may not be credible and correct, and must not be forwarded to other family and friends without proper authentication especially if it is religiously or politically motivated. It may influence a less educated young mind and that may cause harm to himself/herself or any other person either intentionally or intentionally.

During this election season in Pakistan, please do not become part of any such campaign that is causing character assassination of contestants, or a particular party. Also, do not create unnecessary linkages of the candidates on ethnic or sectarian grounds. Let the people of a particular constituency decide whom to vote on what credentials. Do not become part of any agitational campaign only due to a call on social media because you would not know who initiated the post. Instead, use this amazing medium to spread knowledge, and message of peace, harmony, and brotherhood, but the spread of misinformation, disinformation, and fake news. Much earlier I had declared social media as a weapon of mass manipulation because the adversary can deploy this tool to manipulate the minds of a relatively less educated populace.

At the cost of repeating, I would humbly request not to become part of a negative campaign against any particular leader or party that is part of the electoral process in Pakistan’s General Elections to be held on February 8, 2024, In Sha Allah. Remember that voting for the right person is not only a responsible act but an obligation toward our motherland for future generations.

The writer of this article has authored three international books: “Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan” “South Asia Needs Hybrid Peace” and “Understanding Sun Tzu and the Art of Hybrid War.”