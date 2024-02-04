Dutch hockey team’s historic return to Pakistan after 2 decades

In a notable move to breathe new life into Pakistan’s national game, the Dutch hockey team is poised to visit the country for the first time in 22 years. This visit is part of a hockey series featuring 25 players selected by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) through the talent hunt scheme of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP).

Details of the visit reveal that a team of 16 hockey players is set to arrive in Pakistan on February 18, engaging in a three-match series on February 19, 20, and 23. The first two matches are scheduled at the National Hockey Stadium Lahore, with the third taking place at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad.

In a reciprocal gesture, the Dutch club not only agreed to participate in the series in Pakistan but also extended an invitation to Pakistani players for another three-match series in the Netherlands in September this year.

Under the PMYP talent hunt, the HEC organized trials across Pakistan, with the selection committee led by Olympian Khawaja M Junaid shortlisting 25 players aged 15-25, categorized as out-of-school children and those affiliated with hockey clubs.

Following their shortlisting, the players were invited to an annual dinner in Nathia Gali in September last year, where Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed encouraged Olympian Khawaja Junaid to facilitate their participation in international activities for broader exposure and hockey development. Khawaja Junaid, after contacting various European hockey teams, obtained security clearance from the Netherlands Embassy, allowing the Dutch hockey team to visit Pakistan.

During their six-day stay, the 16-member Dutch hockey team, accompanied by four officials, will be treated as state guests. Dinners will be hosted by the Dutch Embassy, Chairman HEC, Vice Chancellors of different universities, and IG Punjab. The itinerary also includes visits to various institutions and landmarks, such as UET Lahore, University of Lahore, Wagah Border, Lahore Gymkhana, Karting Askari X, Aitchison College Lahore, Packages Mall Lahore, and MB Malik Sialkot.

Olympian Khawaja Junaid expressed optimism about the series, noting that the European hockey world is eagerly anticipating it. He revealed that more clubs are considering visits to Pakistan following the success of this tour. Lahore Qalandar has also agreed to welcome both teams with 50,000 spectators at their PSL match on February 19, 2024, showcasing the PMYP worldwide. Chairman HEC Dr Ahmed confirmed the development, highlighting the potential positive impact on the future of hockey in the country.