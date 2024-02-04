Fariha Pervez back with a bang in music world

Famous singer of the Pakistan music industry Fariha Pervez has returned to the world of music after a long hiatus.

She has has sung many hits and rose to the heights of fame with her song “Dil Hawa Bo Kata”, as it made her an overnight star.

Apart from music, she also showed her acting skills in a few Pakistani dramas including ‘Ainakwala Jin’ and won many awards for her super hit albums.

According to media reports, in 2017 Fariha decided to leave the music industry and now recently the singer has returned to the world of music.

She has released the new song on her birthday titled ‘Leja’ and it has been uploaded by the singer on her official YouTube channel.

The song depicts the emotional love story of a young wife who prays to be with her husband, sung by Fareeha Parvez in melodious voice.