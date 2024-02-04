Imran gets 7 years in third sentencing in less than a week

The court sentenced former premier Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi to seven years imprisonment each on Saturday in the ‘un-Islamic’ marriage case. A fine of Rs0.5 million each was also imposed on the ex-premier and his wife.

This is the third sentencing for the PTI leader over the last five days. The former premier was earlier this week sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in the cypher case, and 14-year imprisonment in the Toshakhana case. The verdict in the ‘un-Islamic’ marriage case was reserved by the court last night after a lengthy 14-hour hearing concluded on Friday night.

The hearing was conducted within the premises of Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, and was presided over by Islamabad’s Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah. The case, filed by Bushra Bibi’s first husband, Khawar Maneka, alleges that Bushra violated the Islamic practice of observing the mandatory pause, or Iddat, between two marriages. Furthermore, Maneka accused his ex-wife and Khan of having an adulterous relationship before their marriage.

Earlier, the cross-examination of the four prosecution witnesses, including Maneka, Aun Chaudhry, Nikah Khawan Mufti Saeed, and Maneka’s employee Latif, was completed. The defence was led by Advocate Salman Akram Raja for Imran and Advocate Osman Riaz Gul for Bushra.

Khan and Bushra submitted a joint statement of 342, answering 13 questions. In her statement, Bushra declared the divorce certificate of November 14, 2017, as fabricated, claiming she completed her mandatory iddat period from April to August 2017 after receiving a verbal triple talaq from Maneka in April 2017.

The court rejected the defence’s request to produce additional witnesses. A plea of acquittal under Section 249-A and jurisdictional pleas under Section 179 were also rejected. During the hearing on February 1, Maneka made serious accusations against Imran, claiming the illicit relationship began during the 2014 sit-in and accusing the PTI founder of ruining his family. Imran challenged Maneka to take an oath on the Holy Quran.

Maneka also spoke to reporters, revealing the impact on his family, stating that one daughter faced divorce, and one son entered a rehabilitation centre due to the alleged affair. Bushra Bibi, speaking for the first time in Adiala Jail, portrayed herself as a victim of a plot to humiliate her. She vowed not to succumb to pressure, labelled the accusations as an attempt to weaken Imran and the PTI, and emphasised her determination to stand firm.

Speaking to the media following the announcement of the case verdict, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan said that the unlawful marriage case was made to humiliate him and no effort was spared to achieve the goal. The former premier maintained that he would not cut a ‘deal’ with the powers that be. He said that the punishment handed down to him in the Toshakhana case had not been given to any other politician accused of misusing the state repository. The PTI founder added that around 200 cases have been registered against him and in the country’s history, no individual has been booked in so many cases.

“I still say, I have not made a deal and will not make one. I will die rather than cut a deal,” said a defiant Imran.