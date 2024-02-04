Nawaz wants to form ‘puppet’ govt, alleges Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday accused former prime minister Nawaz Sharif of “robbing” people of their rights by attempting to form a “puppet” government, a term he extensively used against another former prime minister Imran Khan during his tenure as premier.

Speaking at a rally in Tharparkar, he emphasised that while other politicians were focused on their own interests and seeking support from “elsewhere”, he stood alone as a leader seeking votes directly from the people. “I do not have anyone else’s support; I am standing here only with the people’s support,” he said while taking a jibe at Nawaz Sharif for allegedly becoming the “new ladla” (darling) of the establishment.

Bilawal promised that if he was elected as prime minister, he would build three million houses for the poor and double the income of the people. Bilawal criticised Nawaz Sharif, without mentioning his name, saying that an individual was attempting to mislead the public by falsely claiming credit for the Thar Coal project.