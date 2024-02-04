Eighteen reveals Centro II and Pavilion 15 at exclusive sales event

Eighteen proudly announces the launch of Centro II, Pakistan’s premier business center, and Pavilion 15, a sanctuary of luxury apartments offering panoramic views of the Twin Cities’ most scenic golf course.

An exclusive sales event held to redefine the very essence of commercial excellence and upscale living.

Following the tremendous success of Centro, Centro II is a top-tier commercial building and the core of dynamic business activity, forging a new era of corporate success. Simultaneously, Pavilion 15 introduces a new dimension of luxury living with its captivating views of the picturesque golf course. Pavilion 15 offers the perfect blend of sophistication and tranquility.

CEO of EIGHTEEN Tarek Hamdy, the visionary behind these groundbreaking projects, states, “Centro II is not just an address. It’s a statement of ambition and achievement – a dynamic hub for businesses to thrive. Pavilion 15, on the other hand, is a testament to our commitment to crafting living spaces that transcend expectations and elevate lifestyles.”

The exclusive launch promises an immersive experience for potential buyers, allowing them to explore the intricacies of Centro II’s cutting-edge design and Pavilion 15’s magnificent living spaces. Attendees had the chance to engage with the creative minds behind these projects and witness firsthand the fusion of luxury, and sophistication.