Didn’t charge a single penny for ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ song: Asim Azhar

Asim Azhar, the renowned singer, has revealed that he did not charge any fees for his latest anthem/song, “Sinf e Aahan.”

In his latest tweet, he expressed his commitment to creating more songs in the future, focusing on themes of inspiration, positivity and patriotism for his country.

Azhar emphasised that his artistic endeavours will continue to prioritise messages that uplift and empower, such as the theme of women empowerment highlighted in “Sinf e Aahan.”

Furthermore, the singer offered a piece of advice, drawing from an aphorism attributed to Imam Ali. He stressed the importance of focusing on the essence of messages rather than the individuals delivering them, urging audiences not to misconstrue his artistic intentions.

Azhar firmly stated his dedication to creating art devoid of any specific agenda, emphasising that his primary goal is to inspire and uplift through his music. His stance has been met with praise from many, who have commended him for his commitment to using his platform for positive change.

His commitment to producing meaningful and impactful songs underscores his role as a socially conscious artist dedicated to spreading positivity and empowerment through his artistry.